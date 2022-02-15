in NFL

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray refused to go back into game vs. Rams

In case you have been following along with the Kyler Murray saga with the Arizona Cardinals, this report may not surprise you.

According to Mike Garafolo, during the Cardinals playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Murray refused to go back into the game in the fourth quarter.

Garafolo added that the Cardinals are  looking for him to take a step forward in a number of areas: “Maturity, body language on the sidelines, having a bigger voice and leadership.”

Jim Trotter also said that the Cardinals expect more out of Murray when it comes to his leadership skills and that people in the organization have approached him about it.

“Great quarterbacks raise the play of those around him. Kyler has not reached that point in his career.”

