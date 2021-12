The Arizona Cardinals will invade Ford Field on Sunday, as they will take on the 1-11-1 Detroit Lions.

Just moments ago, the Cardinals released their initial Week 15 Injury Report.

Check it out.

The #AZCardinals injury report. Got a lot bigger. Hopkins the big deal, but Robert Alford is notable too. pic.twitter.com/3WMirs5xw6 — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 15, 2021