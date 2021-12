The Arizona Cardinals have released their final Week 15 Injury report in advance of their matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

As you can see, the Cardinals have already ruled CB Robert Alford and WR De’Andre Hopkins OUT and six others are questionable for Sunday’s game.

Game Status for Week 15: pic.twitter.com/7jMpTtS20J — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 17, 2021