Arizona Cardinals take to Twitter after Lions reporters call them out following loss

UPDATE:

It took them a while but the Arizona Cardinals have finally posted the score of Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions!

A message for all our new Twitter followers in an homage to a classic holiday movie scene. pic.twitter.com/rhlrjgSZeM — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 23, 2021

PREVIOUS POST:

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions (worst record in the NFL at the time) dominated the Arizona Cardinals (best record at the time) by a score of 30-12 at Ford Field.

You can bet that Cardinals fans were furious about how their team performed against the Lions but Arizona’s social media person (at least the one who runs Twitter) was seemingly demoralized throughout the game.

As noted by Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic, the Cardinals’ Twitter account did not even tweet out the final score of the game!

The @AZCardinals Twitter account refusing to write the final score of a game — of which, by the way, is said account's only reason for existence — is one of the best examples of "when Brand strategies go hilarious" we've seen yet. … that's a pretty long book btw — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) December 21, 2021

According to Erik Schlitt, he counted the tweets from both the Lions and Cardinals team accounts in the 24 hours following the start of the game and the Lions had tweeted over 100 times compared to just five for the Cardinals!

To be fair, the Cardinals generally do not tweet a ton of stuff as the Lions do but for them to not even tweet out the final score is an amazing win for the Lions!