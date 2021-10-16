Arizona Cardinals to be without HC Kliff Kingsbury for matchup vs. Browns

On Sunday, the best matchup of the day will take place when the Arizona Cardinals take on the Cleveland Browns.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals will be without head coach Kliff Kingsbury as he has tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, QBs coach Cam Turner and DT Zach Allen also tested positive and will miss Sunday’s game.

From NFL.com:

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will split head-coaching duties, per the team. The Cardinals also stated that additional offensive duties Sunday will be assumed by other members of the offensive staff.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported later Friday night that Cardinals GM Steve Keim also tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make the trip to Cleveland.

From last night: The #AZCardinals will be without coach Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim, pass-rusher Chandler Jones and others in Cleveland tomorrow.

Story: https://t.co/GVcFeBhPf7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2021

<noscript><iframe style="width: 600px; height: 400px;" src="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php?action=ai_ajax&block=16&referrer=&cookie_check=1&rnd=6475282682" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>