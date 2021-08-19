Arizona Coyotes to depart their current home after this season

The Arizona Coyotes will need a new place to play starting in the 2022-23 NHL Season.

The City of Glendale, home of Gila River Arena where the Coyotes have played since the 2003-04 season, has officially announced that it not be renewing its lease agreement with the Coyotes beyond the upcoming season, meaning that the upcoming campaign will be their final one at the venue.

Both the city and team had been operating on a year-to-year basis with an annual December 31 deadline for either party to choose not to continue the arrangement.

“The decision to not renew the operating agreement with the Coyotes was not made overnight or in a vacuum,” City Manager Kevin Phelps said. “We carefully weighed input from key stakeholders, our expert economist, our arena management firm, and our City Council.”

Since arriving from Winnipeg in 1996, the Coyotes tenure in the desert has been marred by consistent uncertainty regarding ownership, venues, and fan support.

