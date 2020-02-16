Arizona State University president already taking shots at Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh

The Michigan Wolverines and Arizona State Sun Devils are in talks to play one another in a home-and-home series at some point in the future. While there’s no set date as to when these matchups would take place, the trash talking is already starting.

Enter ASU president Michael Crow.

“I don’t know where we are exactly, but (a Michigan matchup) in the works,” Crow said to Arizona Sports 98.7FM. “And so the most important point that I want to make relative to that is we want our model to be a model where we compensate our coaches moderately, we compensate them highly if they’re very successful. Everybody graduates, everybody goes on and has a great life. We want to crush all these other teams.

“(Jim) Harbaugh, the coach at Michigan, he was the quarterback when ASU won the (1987) Rose Bowl. I would love — before whatever happens to him, since he can’t beat Ohio State, I would love to see us now take him on and beat him as coach.”

Of course, there has been criticism of Harbaugh since his return to Ann Arbor in 2015. It’s the truth – he unfortunately is still waiting for his first win as head coach against the hated Ohio State Buckeyes, while also featuring a less than stellar record of 1-11 against top-10 opponents, and a 1-7 road record versus ranked opponents.

Either way though, we’re certainly looking forward to whenever the Wolverines and Sun Devils get together.

– – Quote via Sam Marsdale of 247Sports Link – –