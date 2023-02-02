Arrest warrant issued for Bengals RB Joe Mixon

Inside the Article:
It has been a rough week for Cincinnati Bengals running back, Joe Mixon. First, Mixon and his teammates were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, and now, according to a report from Mike Renner, the Bengals RB has a warrant out for his arrest. Renner tweeted just moments ago that sources have told him that a warrant has been issued on a count of Aggravated Menacing.
UPDATE:
According to reports, Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati.
What is Aggravated Menacing?
According to Lawsider.com, aggravated menacing is defined as follows:
Aggravated menacing means the offense covered by existing R.C. 2903.21 (not in the bill) and also includes an ordinance of a municipal corporation that is substantially similar to that section. R.C. 2903.21 prohibits a person from knowingly causing another to believe that the offender will cause serious physical harm to the person or property of the other person, the other person's unborn, or a member of the other person's immediate family.
Joe Mixon by the Numbers
Mixon played in 14 regular season games for the Bengals in 2022, and he was solid.
- 814 rushing yards
- 7 rushing touchdowns
- 60 receptions for 441 yards
- 2 receiving TDs