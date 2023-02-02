Merch
Arrest warrant issued for Bengals RB Joe Mixon

By W.G. Brady
It has been a rough week for Cincinnati Bengals running back, Joe Mixon. First, Mixon and his teammates were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, and now, according to a report from Mike Renner, the Bengals RB has a warrant out for his arrest. Renner tweeted just moments ago that sources have told him that a warrant has been issued on a count of Aggravated Menacing.

UPDATE:

According to reports, Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati.

What is Aggravated Menacing?

According to Lawsider.com, aggravated menacing is defined as follows:

Aggravated menacing means the offense covered by existing R.C. 2903.21 (not in the bill) and also includes an ordinance of a municipal corporation that is substantially similar to that section. R.C. 2903.21 prohibits a person from knowingly causing another to believe that the offender will cause serious physical harm to the person or property of the other person, the other person's unborn, or a member of the other person's immediate family.

Joe Mixon by the Numbers

Mixon played in 14 regular season games for the Bengals in 2022, and he was solid.

  • 814 rushing yards
  • 7 rushing touchdowns
  • 60 receptions for 441 yards
  • 2 receiving TDs
