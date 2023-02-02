Arrest warrant issued for Bengals RB Joe Mixon

It has been a rough week for Cincinnati Bengals running back, Joe Mixon. First, Mixon and his teammates were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, and now, according to a report from Mike Renner, the Bengals RB has a warrant out for his arrest. Renner tweeted just moments ago that sources have told him that a warrant has been issued on a count of Aggravated Menacing.

Sources tell me a warrant has been issued in Cincinnati for RB Joe Mixon’s arrest on a count of Aggravated Menacing — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 2, 2023

According to reports, Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati.

More information: The warrant out for #Bengals Joe Mixon alleges that Mixon pointed a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati, according to local reports. https://t.co/PDySQ693ks — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 2, 2023

What is Aggravated Menacing?

According to Lawsider.com, aggravated menacing is defined as follows:

Aggravated menacing means the offense covered by existing R.C. 2903.21 (not in the bill) and also includes an ordinance of a municipal corporation that is substantially similar to that section. R.C. 2903.21 prohibits a person from knowingly causing another to believe that the offender will cause serious physical harm to the person or property of the other person, the other person's unborn, or a member of the other person's immediate family.

Joe Mixon by the Numbers

Mixon played in 14 regular season games for the Bengals in 2022, and he was solid.

814 rushing yards

7 rushing touchdowns

60 receptions for 441 yards

2 receiving TDs