Asante Samuel blasts Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after release of Cam Newton

It’s officially the Mac Jones era in New England, as the Patriots have decided to name him their starting quarterback while also parting ways with veteran Cam Newton.

And that’s a move that rubbed former Patriot Asante Samuel the wrong way. Samuel, who was a 4th round pick of the Patriots in 2003, took to social media to share his thoughts on head coach Bill Belichick, whom he referred to as “cold blooded”:

Newton started every preseason game for the Patriots, going 14-of-21 for 162 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He was brought back by the Patriots this offseason on a one-year deal that included $3.5 million in guaranteed money.

