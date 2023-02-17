Assistant HC Scottie Montgomery to remain with Detroit Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hired Seattle Seahawks quarterback coach Dave Canales for their offensive coordinator job, despite interviewing running backs coach and assistant head coach Scottie Montgomery. Montgomery, who played three seasons in the NFL before entering coaching, brings a wealth of experience to the table, having served as a position coach during the Pittsburgh Steelers last Super Bowl win and as both an offensive coordinator and head coach at the collegiate level. Montgomery has spent the past two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, leading the NFL's most-efficient rushing attack in 2021 with the team averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

The Big Picture: Impact on the Lions and Buccaneers

The decision by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to hire a new offensive coordinator may seem like a routine move in the NFL, but it has significant implications for the teams involved. For Scottie Montgomery, it means that he will be staying with the Detroit Lions and bringing his wealth of experience to their coaching staff as he replaces Duce Staley. This is good news for the Lions, as Montgomery has proven himself to be a successful coach with a track record of success at both the collegiate and NFL levels.

Scottie Montgomery By the Numbers

Montgomery's success with the Indianapolis Colts' rushing attack in 2021 is important to know because it highlights his coaching ability and the impact he can have on a team's performance. As the Detroit Lions look to improve their performance on the field, having a coach with a track record of success in the running game can be a significant asset.

The Bottom Line – Lions Gain Experienced Coach with Montgomery

With Scottie Montgomery's decision to stay with the Detroit Lions, the team gains an experienced coach with a proven track record of success. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have gone in a different direction with their hiring, Montgomery's staying in Detroit is a positive development for the Lions as they prepare for the upcoming season. With his experience and expertise, Montgomery can help the Lions improve their performance on the field and compete at a higher level in their division.