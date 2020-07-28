Astros and Dodgers engage in ‘pandemic-style’ bench-clearing brawl [Video]

You knew it was just a matter of time before an opponent of the Houston Astros threw at one of their batters on purpose and that is exactly what happened on Tuesday night when the Astros squared off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It all started when Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly threw a 96 mph fastball that hit Alex Bregman of the Astros in the shoulder. Kelly then followed that up by throwing a pitch towards the head of Carlos Correa, who was able to get out of the way but was clearly not happy.

Kelly eventually struck Corea out but rather than just walking back to the bench, Kelly mocked Corea and even made some really silly faces towards him.

Following that exchange, the benches cleared and what could have been an epic brawl ended up being a ‘pandemic-style’ brawl where no punches were thrown and a lot of yelling took place.

Nation, do you think this is something we will see all season long?