On Thursday, former Detroit Tigers and current Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander spoke to the media about the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Verlander said he wishes he would have said more when he found out the cheating was going on and that he and his teammates are remorseful.

. @JustinVerlander speaks with the media. Our coverage on 790 presented by @karbachbrewing pic.twitter.com/xN0srCGmtW — SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) February 13, 2020

