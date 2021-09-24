At least one Baltimore Ravens player tests positive for COVID-19 in advance of game vs. Detroit Lions

According to a report from Jeff Zrebiec, the Baltimore Ravens learned on Friday morning of at least one positive COVID-19 test involving a 53-man roster player. Zrebiec added that contact tracing is currently ongoing to determine and potential close contacts.

Stay tuned as the Ravens are scheduled to take on the Detroit Lions this coming Sunday at Ford Field.

