The Athletic’s Chris Burke suggests sleeper free agent RB for Detroit Lions

As the NFL free agency period is less than two weeks away, the speculation has heated up as to who Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn will target.

One position Quinn will likely address with a cheaper free agent option is running back.

The Lions currently have Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough but is that a duo that can be trusted to carry the load for a 16-game season? Personally, I have my doubts and I would hope Quinn does too.

So, the question is, what free agent RBs should be on the Lions radar?

According to Chris Burke of The Athletic, a sleeper pick Quinn could end up signing is LeSean McCoy.

Burke notes that Lions head coach Matt Patricia has coached against McCoy a ton and has a ton of respect for him as a playmaker.

Nation, what would you think about the Lions bringing LeSean McCoy into their RB room?