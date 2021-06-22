Athletics pitcher Sergio Romo drops pants as umpire checks for ‘sticky stuff’ [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Major League Baseball pitchers have had just about enough of umpires checking their hats and gloves in suspicion that they are using a foreign substance to help them get more spin on the ball.

One of those pitchers is Sergio Romo of the Oakland Athletics.

On Tuesday night, Romo showed his frustration by removing his belt and dropping his pants while the umpire checked his hat and glove.

This is starting to get a bit ugly!

Sergio Romo was also not thrilled tonight when he was checked for sticky substance.pic.twitter.com/OvP4OInzmW — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 23, 2021