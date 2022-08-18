Athlon Sports releases Michigan game-by-game predictions for 2022

We are just over two weeks away from the start of the 2022 college football season and when it begins, Michigan will be looking to defend its Big Ten Championship and get back to the College Football Playoffs.

The Wolverines’ offense should be one of the best units in the nation but the question is, will the defense figure out a way to move forward after losing so many weapons, including Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo?

I have released my predictions and I believe the Wolverines’ schedule is set up for them almost perfectly to run the table up to their final game against Ohio State.

But what do some of the “experts” think?

As you can see below, Mark Ross has Michigan running the table until their final game of the season when they head to Columbus to take on Ohio State. Steve Lassan and Mike Bainbridge both have the Wolverines losing to Iowa and Ohio State to finish with a 10-2 record in 2022.

Here are their full predictions for Michigan.

From Athlon Sports:

Steven Lassan Mark Ross Mike Bainbridge Colorado State UM UM UM Hawaii UM UM UM UConn UM UM UM Maryland UM UM UM at Iowa Iowa UM Iowa at Indiana UM UM UM Penn State UM UM UM Michigan State UM UM UM at Rutgers UM UM UM Nebraska UM UM UM Illinois UM UM UM at Ohio State UM Ohio State Ohio State Final Record 10-2 11-1 10-2

Nation, do you think Michigan can repeat as Big Ten Champions in 2022? Do you think they can go into Columbus as an undefeated team?

