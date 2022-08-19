Atlanta Braves OF Marcell Ozuna arrested… again

According to a report from David O’Brien, Atlanta Braves OF Marcell Ozuna has been arrested again.

From O’Brien:

“Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for DUI and booked into Gwinnett County Jail after 4 a.m. Friday.”

As noted by O’Brien, this arrest comes less than 15 months after Ozuna’s arrest on domestic-violence charges, and 11 months after he entered a diversion program and was placed on 6 months of probation.

It has been a rough season for Ozuna as he is batting just .214 with 20 home runs and 46 RBIs for the Braves.

From CBS46:

An Atlanta Braves player has been arrested for driving under the influence.

Norcross Police arrested Braves outfielder and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna for DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane. The 31-year-old was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m. Friday morning.

Ozuna was also arrested last year and charged with felony assault after Sandy Springs police say they witnessed him choke his wife. He returned to the Braves for this season after a suspension.

According to CBS46, they have reached out to the Atlanta Braves for comment but have not heard back at this time.

Nation, what do you think should be the penalty for Marcell Ozuna?

