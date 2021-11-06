Atlanta Braves reliever Tyler Matzek nearly arrested during World Series victory parade (VIDEO)

The Atlanta Braves put 26 years of futility to rest earlier this week, capturing their first World Series championship since 1995 with a six game victory over the Houston Astros.

The city of Atlanta hosted a victory parade for the champions this afternoon, and one key member of the team nearly found himself in trouble with the law. However, it appeared to be one big misunderstanding.

Cobb County police interrupted Matzek as he was walking in front of a float that his teammates were riding upon, apparently thinking that Matzek was a fan who had managed to crash the parade route:

Did Police really try to arrest Braves reliever Tyler Matzek (@TylerMatzek) during Atlanta's World Series parade 🤯 (via @sydnee_walker5) pic.twitter.com/I5kSb0H48f — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 5, 2021

Matzek was a major contributor to the Braves during the postseason run, posting a 1.72 ERA over 15.2 innings.