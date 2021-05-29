Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna arrested and charged with strangulation

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Jeff Passan, Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna was arrested today and charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery – family violence in Sandy Springs, Ga., according to jail records on the Fulton County (Ga.) website.

Ozuna, who is 30, is a 2-time Major League Baseball All-Star.

Stay tuned for further updates.

