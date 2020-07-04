41.2 F
Atlanta Braves suffer huge blow as 4 test positive for COVID-19

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

According to reports, the Atlanta Braves have suffered a huge blow as Freddie Freeman is among four players in the organization to test positive for COVID-19.

Brian Snitker is reporting that Freeman, who is still battling a fever, joins Will Smith, Pete Kozma, and Touki Toussaint as the players to test positive.

Reports are that Freeman could be out for a while.

