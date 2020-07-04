Atlanta Braves suffer huge blow as 4 test positive for COVID-19

According to reports, the Atlanta Braves have suffered a huge blow as Freddie Freeman is among four players in the organization to test positive for COVID-19.

Brian Snitker is reporting that Freeman, who is still battling a fever, joins Will Smith, Pete Kozma, and Touki Toussaint as the players to test positive.

Reports are that Freeman could be out for a while.

Brian Snitker said Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Touki Toussaint and Pete Kozma all tested positive for COVID-19. Freeman is still battling a fever. Smith and Toussaint have been asymptomatic. These are the only four Braves who are known to have tested positive.

