Sharing is caring!

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons made a blockbuster trade that sent former All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans.

Just moments ago, Falcons owner Arthur Blank released a statement reflecting on Jones time in Atlanta and wishing him the best in Tennessee.

From Falcons owner Arthur Blank pic.twitter.com/oZFPheqjPQ — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) June 6, 2021