Atlanta Falcons release final Injury Report for matchup vs. Detroit Lions

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they host a Detroit Lions team that is not in the mood to roll over for anyone.
Just moments ago, the Falcons released their final Week 16 Injury Report and as you can see, WR Tajae Sharpe is doubtful.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Game Status
|WR
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|ILB
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|G
|Personal matter
|DNP
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|DL
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|FP
|(-)
|CB
|Groin
|(-)
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|RB
|Not injury related – resting
|(-)
|DNP
|(-)
|(-)
|TE
|Not injury related – resting
|(-)
|DNP
|(-)
|(-)