Atlanta Falcons release final Injury Report for matchup vs. Detroit Lions

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they host a Detroit Lions team that is not in the mood to roll over for anyone.

Just moments ago, the Falcons released their final Week 16 Injury Report and as you can see, WR Tajae Sharpe is doubtful.

Table – Injury report
Player Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status
Tajae Sharpe headshot

Tajae Sharpe

 WR Foot DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Deion Jones headshot

Deion Jones

 ILB Illness DNP FP FP (-)
Chris Lindstrom headshot

Chris Lindstrom

 G Personal matter DNP (-) (-) (-)
Tyeler Davison headshot

Tyeler Davison

 DL Illness DNP DNP FP (-)
Avery Williams headshot

Avery Williams

 CB Groin (-) LP LP (-)
Cordarrelle Patterson headshot

Cordarrelle Patterson

 RB Not injury related – resting (-) DNP (-) (-)
Lee Smith headshot

Lee Smith

 TE Not injury related – resting (-) DNP (-) (-)

 

