Atlanta Falcons release statement following suspension of Calvin Ridley

Just moments ago, the Atlanta Falcons released the following statement in regards to the NFL investigation of WR Calvin Ridley.

Here is the Falcons’ full statement:

From Earlier:

Calvin Ridley foreshadowed his suspension with a recent tweet

In case you have not yet heard, Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling on the NFL.

Ridley foreshadowed his suspension with a tweet on Sunday.

“I learn from my Ls,” Ridley tweeted.

Calvin Ridley suspended for entire 2022 season 

 

Whoa!

According to reports, the NFL has suspended Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season for betting on games.

Here is the full statement from the NFL.

 

What do you think?

