Atlanta Falcons release statement following suspension of Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcons release statement following Calvin Ridley suspension

Here is the Falcons’ full statement:

Atlanta Falcons’ statement on the NFL investigation of Calvin Ridley: pic.twitter.com/gr3Qc7iqjJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2022

From Earlier:

Calvin Ridley foreshadowed his suspension with a recent tweet

In case you have not yet heard, Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling on the NFL.

Ridley foreshadowed his suspension with a tweet on Sunday.

“I learn from my Ls,” Ridley tweeted.

I learn from my Ls — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 6, 2022

Calvin Ridley suspended for entire 2022 season

NFL suspended Falcons WR Calvin Ridley for the 2022 season for betting on games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2022

Here is the full statement from the NFL.