This coming Sunday, when the Atlanta Falcons take on the New York Jets in London, the Falcons will be without a key offensive threat.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, WR Calvin Ridley is not making the trip to London with his teammates due to a personal matter.

Adjust your fantasy lineups!

Falcons' WR Calvin Ridley is not making the trip to London due to a personal matter and he is out for Sunday's game against the Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2021