Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young suffers injury vs. Milwaukee Bucks

by

Fans of the Atlanta Hawks are holding their collective breath as star PG Trae Young suffered an apparent ankle injury on Sunday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The injury, which took place late in the third quarter of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, forced Young to the locker room. He was able to put weight on his ankle so that is a good sign.

