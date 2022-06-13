Aubrey Pleasant gives update on Lions CB Jeff Okudah

When the Detroit Lions selected CB Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and immediately produce for a Lions defense that needed a lot of help.

Unfortunately, Okudah struggled during his rookie season (some blame goes to Matt Patricia), and then, during his second season, he was injured in the very first game.

That injury, a torn Achilles, forced Okudah to miss the remainder of the 2022 season as he went through a grueling rehab process.

Aubrey Pleasant is “pleased” with Jeff Okudah’s progress

On Monday, Lions secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant spoke to the media, and when he was asked about Okudah, specifically, he said he is “pleased” with where he is both mentally and physically.

According to Kory Woods, Pleasant said Okudah has “been active in practice, endearing to his teammates, and that he is focusing on “small victories” with Okudah as he’s recovering from his injury.”

Pleasant also added that Okudah is planning to stick around Allen Park with the Lions’ rookies for their final week of OTAs.

Nation, do you think Jeff Okudah will bounce back and end up being a valuable part of the Detroit Lions defense or do you think he will end up playing a small role?

