Not too long ago, some believed that Bo Nix would end up as one of the top quarterbacks in Auburn history.

Well, that was then and this was now.

Just moments ago, Nix took to Instagram to announce via a video that he has played his final down for Auburn and he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“Gave it all for the place I love,” Nix said.

Nation, where do you think Nix ends up?

