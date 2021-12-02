Audio emerges of Brian Kelly’s awkward final meeting with Notre Dame players

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame high and dry as he has been named the next head coach of the LSU Tigers.

After the news broke, Kelly texted the Notre Dame players to let them know that they would have a team meeting on Tuesday morning.

Audio has emerged from what sounded like an awkward meeting.

“And so many times, people looking for a reason to blame, or it was a reason for something — there was nothing here but first-class in everything that Notre Dame has done for me and my family. I saw my time here as a blessing, working with incredible men on a day-to-day basis. But there comes a time where you look in your life for another opportunity, and I felt like it was time in my life for another challenge. And I saw that opportunity in a very short window and felt that it was best for me and my family to pursue a new challenge. And so there’s no one to blame. There’s nobody that’s at fault. Nobody did anything wrong.”