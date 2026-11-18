Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson finished a rebound shy of a triple-double in a 105-93 win on Tuesday night on the road over the San Antonio Spurs, scoring 14 points, grabbing nine rebounds, dishing 12 assists and adding five steals. With the win for Detroit, they improve to 9-4 on the season and San Antonio, which came in at 12-2, drops to 12-3.

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Bickerstaff Would Not Name a Comparison for Ausar Thompson

After the game, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press asked head coach J.B. Bickerstaff about Thompson’s “aggression in the 2nd.” Bickerstaff said, “It’s gonna come down to sheer force with Ausar. There’s maybe one other person on this planet who can do what he does from an attack standpoint and explosiveness, mixed with the speed and the touch around the rim.”

Nov 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard-forward Ausar Thompson (9) warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Ausar Thompson Has Been Showing Improvement This Season

Thompson has played in 12 games this season and he has shown major improvement. He is averaging 10.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. Thompson is being more of a playmaker on offense. With him having the ball in his hands more, it is also good that he is scoring the basketball a little more as well.

What It Means for Cade Cunningham

This takes some pressure off of Cade Cunningham, who led Detroit with 27 points in San Antonio and is still Detroit’s top option when the game is on the line for them. Thompson moving forward will need to continue to be aggressive and continue to show growth on the offensive end. If Detroit wants to reach higher levels, he has to be a force on the offensive end of the floor just like he is on the defensive end.