Cade Cunningham delivered one of the greatest performances in Detroit Pistons history Thursday night, scoring a career-high 52 points in a thrilling 144-140 double-overtime victory over the Washington Wizards. But following the win, teammate Ausar Thompson made a bold claim about Cunningham that had nothing to do with his scoring.

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While Cunningham’s offensive brilliance grabbed the headlines, Thompson believes his teammate deserves significantly more recognition for what he brings to the defensive end of the floor. In fact, Thompson thinks Cunningham belongs among the very best defenders in the entire NBA.

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) during player introductions before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Ausar Thompson Makes Bold Claim About Cade Cunningham

Cunningham spent much of Thursday night switching onto Washington star Trae Young at the point of attack, including a smothering stretch late in the second overtime that helped seal the result. Speaking after the game, according to postgame reporting published by Roundtable Sports, Thompson said Cunningham deserves First-Team All-Defensive consideration.

“I tell Cade all the time he’s First-Team [All-Defense]. He’s First-Team. He’s a great defender and he really wants it.”

That’s quite a statement coming from Thompson, who earned NBA All-Defensive First Team honors himself last season. The Pistons forward knows a thing or two about elite defense, making his endorsement of Cunningham particularly noteworthy.

While Cunningham is widely recognized for his scoring and playmaking, Thompson believes his defensive commitment deserves similar attention. Thursday’s victory provided another example of Cunningham’s ability to make important contributions on both ends when Detroit needs him most.

Cade Cunningham Delivers Historic Performance

Cunningham certainly gave Thompson plenty to praise against the Wizards, finishing with 52 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds without committing a single turnover. According to OptaSTATS, cited in the Associated Press game story, he became the first NBA player with 50 points, 10 assists and no turnovers since the league began tracking turnovers in 1977-78.

The Pistons needed every bit of his production, particularly after Washington forced overtime twice with dramatic last-second baskets. Cunningham scored 30 of his 52 points during the fourth quarter and two overtime periods, the most by a Pistons player in the play-by-play era, helping Detroit survive one of the wildest games of the young season.

Following the victory, Thompson also praised Cunningham’s ability to carry the Pistons when the game was on the line.

“He led us through the fourth quarter and overtimes. He did what he does. One person can’t just guard him.”

Those comments, reported in ESPN’s game story, illustrate just how much confidence Thompson has in Detroit’s franchise player. And when Cunningham is performing at this level, it’s not difficult to understand why.

Thompson and Cunningham Form a Special Duo

Interestingly, Cunningham wasn’t the only Pistons player who made history Thursday night. Thompson recorded his first career triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists while continuing to provide the defensive intensity that has made him one of Detroit’s most valuable players.

The two young stars have developed a partnership that could help shape the franchise for years to come. Thompson’s expanded responsibilities as a playmaker have also provided Detroit with another option for creating offense rather than relying exclusively on Cunningham.

Meanwhile, Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has repeatedly emphasized Cunningham’s team-first mentality, praising his ability to recognize what each game requires. Thompson’s comments suggest that same commitment extends to the defensive end, even when Cunningham is carrying an enormous offensive workload.

The Pistons improved to 8-3 with Thursday’s victory and will look to continue their strong start Saturday night at Miami. And while Cunningham’s 52-point masterpiece will be remembered for years to come, Thompson believes his teammate deserves recognition for much more than putting the ball in the basket.

If Cunningham eventually earns First-Team All-Defensive honors, at least one of his teammates won’t be surprised. Thompson has apparently been telling him he belongs there all along.