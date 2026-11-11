The Pistons Can Live With Ausar Thompson’s Turnovers

The Detroit Pistons are trying to get everyone involved in the offense this season, and a big part of that is taking pressure off Cade Cunningham. Ausar Thompson is the player they have handed the most new responsibility to, and the early returns come with a bill attached.

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Through nine games, Thompson is averaging 4.4 assists per game, a career high. He is also averaging 2.6 turnovers per game, also a career high. The extra passing and the extra mistakes showed up together, which is what happens when a young wing starts handling the ball in traffic for the first time.

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard-forward Ausar Thompson (9) dribbles defended by Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Making mistakes now would be a good thing for Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons

If Thompson is making mistakes now for the Pistons, it is a good thing. This will determine his growth and trajectory as the rest of the season moves on. Thompson is part of Detroit’s core for years to come, and his offensive game has to grow if Detroit wants to be a serious championship contender.

That is the argument Swoosh Shrestha of PistonPowered made on Nov. 10: the turnovers Thompson piles up in November are the tuition for a cleaner, more refined ball handler in April and May. Developing ball handlers do not get better without a stretch of games that look like this one.

He is also averaging 9.3 points per game on the offensive end. Thompson at some point will need to score more. If he can become a second ball handler outside of Cunningham at some point, it could be a bonus for the Pistons.

His defense is why he is so valuable to the Pistons

The reason Detroit can live with some of the struggles on offense is because of his defense. Thompson is averaging 8.4 rebounds per game, 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game. He can guard anyone on the floor on the defensive side of the ball. The Pistons want him to be a solid two-way player and not be a burden on the offensive end.

What comes next for the Pistons

It is smart for head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to have Thompson learn ball handling duties during the first nine games of the season, while Detroit can afford the cost. The Pistons are 7-3 and first in the Central Division after beating Washington 122-111 at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 9.

We will see what Thompson can continue to do when the Pistons resume play on Thursday, Nov. 12 against the Washington Wizards on the road.