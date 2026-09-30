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Ausar Thompson Has a Plan for Teams Avoiding Him

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Ausar Thompson was dominant defensively for the Pistons last postseason. He finished with 28 steals (6th in the NBA playoffs) and 25 blocks (4th in the playoffs, the only non-center in the top 5). Even against James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, two of the league’s most prolific players, Thompson dominated. So dominant, in fact, that Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson instructed his team to pass the ball wherever Thompson wasn’t during Cleveland’s Game 7 win in the Eastern Conference semifinals on May 18. He saw the comments, and although he recognized the compliment, that didn’t wash the bad taste out of his mouth.

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Ausar Thompson Noticed the Strategy Right Away

When I asked Ausar Thompson about Kenny Atkinson’s strategy, he said, “It’s something that I noticed right away and how I adjust; maybe I need to be more of a roamer. Be in a position where they can’t take me off the ball. Maybe I have to be more focused on getting rebounds; if my man isn’t in the play, then I should be the open man. Maybe I have to get more rebounds and push the break. Just find a way to give myself something to do, and not let anyone take that away.”

A Problem Most Defenders Never Have

It’s a unique problem to have for Ausar Thompson. Most of the time, defenses are looking for ways to pick on defenders. But Kenny Atkinson respected Thompson’s ability so much that Atkinson wanted him far away from the play. If teams use this same strategy, Thompson will need to put the potential adjustments into action to see what works.

With his defensive instincts and athletic gifts, there’s a lot to like about playing Thompson off the ball defensively. But he’s also the Pistons’ best on-ball defender. If his teammates are getting picked apart, he has to be on-ball as much as possible. How Thompson handles this strategy could take him to another level in the first season of the five-year, $155 million extension he signed this month.

Follow Sean Murphy on social media @seanhalfcourt and subscribe to the From Half Court podcast at www.youtube.com/fromhalfcourt

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Sean Murphy

Sean Murphy covers the Detroit Pistons and NBA for Detroit Sports Nation. He is the creator and host of From Half Court, a Pistons and NBA podcast, and has been credentialed by the Detroit Pistons since the 2023-24 season.
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