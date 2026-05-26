Detroit Pistons Expected to Make Massive Commitment to Ausar Thompson

The Detroit Pistons appear ready to lock up one of the NBA’s most disruptive young defenders for the long haul.

According to NBA salary cap expert Bobby Marks, Ausar Thompson is expected to sign a five-year extension with Detroit this offseason worth an estimated $162 million.

And after the season Thompson just delivered, it is not difficult to understand why the Pistons are preparing to make that kind of investment.

Ausar Thompson emerged as one of NBA’s best defenders

Thompson took a massive leap during the 2025-26 season and quickly established himself as one of the premier perimeter defenders in basketball.

The 23-year-old was:

Named Defensive Player of the Month twice

Selected to the NBA All-Defensive First Team

Finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Victor Wembanyama

Led the NBA in steals

His defensive impact became impossible to ignore throughout Detroit’s 60-win season and playoff run.

Even Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson admitted after Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals that the Cavaliers specifically adjusted their offense to avoid Thompson defensively.

“The tactical adjustment we made was avoiding [Ausar] Thompson,” Atkinson said after the series. “If he’s near the ball, throw it to someone else.”

That level of respect from opposing teams says everything.

Pistons believe Thompson can still improve offensively

While Thompson’s defense is already elite, Detroit clearly believes there is still another level offensively.

Pistons president Trajan Langdon recently praised Thompson’s overall growth while also hinting that the organization expects continued offensive development this summer.

“As the season went on you saw how much he impacted the game on both ends of the floor,” Langdon said after Detroit’s season ended. “He put a lot of time into his offensive game last summer. I think we’ll do the same this summer and I think he’ll come back with more confidence.”

Thompson averaged:

9.9 points per game

5.7 rebounds per game

3.1 assists per game

52.5% shooting from the field

He also averaged 4.3 deflections per game, which ranked second in the NBA behind Oklahoma City’s Cason Wallace.

Offense remains next step for Pistons star

The biggest question surrounding Thompson remains his outside shooting.

According to the report, 80% of his scoring came inside the lane this season, and he attempted just 24 three-pointers all year. That was a dramatic decrease from the 113 three-point attempts he launched during his rookie season.

But Detroit clearly believes his elite defense, athleticism, and versatility already make him worth a long-term investment.

And if Thompson develops even into an average perimeter shooter offensively, his ceiling becomes terrifying for the rest of the NBA.

Detroit Pistons building around young core

The expected extension signals another major step in Detroit’s long-term vision.

The Pistons already view Cade Cunningham as their franchise superstar, while Jalen Duren and Thompson continue developing into foundational pieces around him.

After winning 60 games and earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this season, Detroit is no longer rebuilding.

Now the franchise is focused on sustaining championship contention.

Locking up Thompson appears to be one of the next major moves toward accomplishing that goal.