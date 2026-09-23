Ausar Thompson’s Extension Looks Like a Pistons Bargain

Earlier this week, Ausar Thompson officially signed a five-year, $155 million extension with the Detroit Pistons. Thompson is not alone, though, as the offseason is also extension season. He is now one of four players from his draft class (as of now) to sign an extension. The other players who got deals this summer are Ausar’s twin brother Amen Thompson, Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, and Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. Here is how the Ausar Thompson extension compares to the rest of his draft class.

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Amen Is the Identical Twin With a Distinct Game

When standing side by side, it can be difficult to distinguish the difference between Amen and Ausar Thompson. But when they play basketball, the differences begin to show. Amen Thompson signed a five-year, $208 million extension because of his superior offensive game. Both Thompson twins have game-breaking athleticism and defensive upside. But Amen has been more successful as a scorer, averaging 18.3 points per game last season.

Just like Ausar, Amen Thompson isn’t a three-point shooter. He shot 21.6% from beyond the arc with under two attempts per game. But his ball-handling and growing ability as a passer, combined with his athletic gifts, have helped unlock his offensive game. If Ausar learns to handle the ball like his brother, his extension will appear even more team-friendly than it already does.

Keyonte George’s Deal Is the Closest Comparison

The closest extension to Ausar Thompson’s is the one signed by Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George. His deal is only $2.5 million higher in total value than Thompson’s, totaling $157.5 million. In some ways, the two players are very similar. Both are dynamic athletes who dominate on one side of the ball and have limitations on the other. Except the side that they thrive on is the polar opposite. Thompson’s stomping grounds are on defense, whereas George has made his name (and his money) on the offensive end.

George had a breakout season on a tanking Jazz team, averaging 23.6 points per game and 6.1 assists, all while shooting 46% from the field. He can be the center of the Jazz offense, but won’t be nominated for defensive player of the year anytime soon. Limitations defensively don’t garner the same attention as shooting woes and lack of scoring ability. But much like Thompson, his development in his weak areas could determine how well their contracts age.

Victor Wembanyama Is a Max Player if There Ever Was One

No news was less surprising in the NBA offseason than Victor Wembanyama’s contract extension. He signed a maximum extension with the Spurs in a $252 million deal. Since he didn’t ask for escalators that could’ve earned another $50 million, it truly was a deal for the Spurs. Fresh off a Finals appearance, a third-place MVP finish, and a unanimous Defensive Player of the Year award, his value speaks for itself.

Ausar Thompson is a piece on the Pistons chessboard. Victor Wembanyama IS the Spurs board. While Detroit would certainly feel Thompson’s absence, any time Wembanyama is on injured reserve jeopardizes the Spurs’ season. Both are generational defensive players who are raw offensively. The difference is that, with Wemby’s height and natural gifts, he still averages 25 points per game in his sleep. That is why comparing him to anyone else in this group is unfair.

Ausar Thompson’s Extension Reflects What He Brings

The other extensions given this summer help contextualize Ausar Thompson’s market value. It reflects his elite defensive presence, but also his current offensive limitations. Thompson made All-Defensive First Team last season and led the NBA at 2.0 steals per game while averaging 9.9 points. All of these other players have done more offensively. If he develops an offensive game closer to his brother’s, this could be the best contract signed in the Trajan Langdon era.

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