Ausar Thompson’s Extension Could Be a Steal for Detroit

Last Friday, the Detroit Pistons agreed to a 5-year, $155 million extension with Ausar Thompson. After a campaign in which Thompson averaged 2 steals per game and was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, the Pistons didn’t want their defensive stalwart to hit restricted free agency. According to CBS Sports NBA writer Sam Quinn, Thompson’s deal will account for about 15% of the salary cap when it kicks in. If Jalen Duren signs his 5-year, $190 million offer, their salaries would equal one supermax contract. It’s a gamble on a trio with questions about their offensive limitations. But if Thompson improves on that end, that gamble will be a steal in hindsight.

DSN TV Pistons · newest first All Pistons video →

So Ausar Thompson's new deal starts just above 15% of the cap. If Jalen Duren signs for 5×190, he'll start just below 20%. Together, they basically function as one, supermax, 35% contract.



Would you rather have Thompson and Duren, or Devin Booker? Donovan Mitchell? Jaylen Brown? — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) September 19, 2026

Ausar Thompson Needs Offense Beyond the Fast Break

Ausar Thompson might not be a natural offensive creator, but he already creates offensive opportunities through his defense. Thompson led the league in steals last season, and those led to easy opportunities in the regular season. His problem, however, is when those fast-break chances are gone. Per NBA.com’s scoring breakdown, 80% of Thompson’s points came in the paint and 20% came on the fast break. His athleticism makes him a natural interior scorer. But shots at the basket are hard to come by in the postseason.

A lot has been made of Thompson’s ability (or lack thereof) to shoot from three. While that would be a massive addition to his game, even improving his midrange game would do wonders. He shot 65% from the field within 5 feet of the basket, but shot no better than 35% from anywhere else on the floor (minimum of 5 attempts). Any notion of Thompson taking over ball-handling responsibilities will be difficult when his defender doesn’t have to respect him outside the paint. The moment he can knock shots down outside of the restricted area, Detroit’s upside only gets higher.

His Defense Wreaks Havoc in Ways You Can’t Replicate

While Thompson’s offensive production has been ordinary, his defense is anything but. Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Thompson is one of three players with at least 300 steals and 150 blocks since entering the league in 2023. He’s also the first player since Anthony Davis in 2020 with at least 25 blocks and 25 steals in the playoffs. And he did all of this before turning 24. Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said the game plan by the end of Cleveland’s series with the Pistons was to get the ball wherever Thompson wasn’t.

Kenny Atkinson on the Cavs' adjustments:



"The tactical adjustment we made was avoiding [Ausar] Thompson. We were just like, if he's near the ball, throw it to someone else." pic.twitter.com/jEcjGg4tkj — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 18, 2026

Ausar Thompson Doesn’t Have to Be a Star

Detroit doesn’t need Ausar Thompson to become the best offensive player in the world. Rather, they need him to be respectable enough to keep him on the floor. Few defenders in basketball can match his defensive impact, but when the Pistons are playing 4-on-5 offensively, that can be especially difficult to overcome. Should he take a leap on that side of the ball, his contract will be among the best in the NBA. He’s already worth the money as is; anything else would be a massive bonus.

Follow Sean Murphy on social media @seanhalfcourt and subscribe to the From Half Court podcast at www.youtube.com/fromhalfcourt