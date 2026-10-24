Ausar Thompson Suffers Injury During Pistons Win over Heat

The Detroit Pistons suffered another injury scare Friday night when Ausar Thompson was forced to leave their matchup against the Miami Heat, adding to an already concerning evening for Detroit’s starting lineup.

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Thompson headed to the locker room early in the second half after appearing to suffer a lower-body injury. His departure came after fellow starter Jalen Duren had already exited the game with a right thigh injury.

While Detroit was on its way to a 128-111 win over Miami, the potential loss of two important starters quickly became one of the night’s biggest storylines.

Ausar Thompson Leaves Pistons Game With Injury

Thompson appeared to get his feet tangled during a third-quarter sequence before making his way to the locker room.

According to reporting on Thompson’s sudden departure, the exact nature of the injury was initially unclear, although it appeared he may have injured his foot.

Before leaving the game, Thompson had recorded four points, three rebounds, and four assists in approximately 19 minutes of action.

The Pistons had not immediately provided a confirmed diagnosis or timetable for his return, making the severity of the injury uncertain.

Pistons Face Injury Concerns With Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren

Thompson’s departure was especially troubling because Detroit had already lost Duren earlier in the contest.

Duren was officially listed as questionable to return with a right thigh injury after heading to the locker room during the second quarter.

Losing both players would create significant challenges for head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, particularly because of their importance to Detroit’s defense and rebounding.

Why Ausar Thompson Matters to Detroit’s Plans

As we previously reported following Detroit’s season-opening victory, Thompson played an important role in the Pistons’ comeback against Boston, finishing with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists.

His ability to defend multiple positions while taking some ball-handling responsibilities away from Cade Cunningham makes him one of Detroit’s most versatile players.

The Pistons have also made a substantial investment in Thompson, signing him to a five-year, $155 million extension. As we previously examined when discussing his long-term role, his defensive ability is a major part of Detroit’s plans for the future.

Friday’s injuries could force Bickerstaff to rely more heavily on his bench, including Ron Holland, Javonte Green, and Paul Reed.

With Detroit scheduled to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, the availability of both Thompson and Duren will be important to monitor.