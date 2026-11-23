The Detroit Pistons lost to the Atlanta Hawks 107-97 on Sunday, but that wasn’t the biggest story of the game. Ausar Thompson once again showed improvement for Detroit. He scored 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, recorded five assists, blocked two shots, and had one steal against Atlanta.

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In 15 games with Detroit this season, he has averaged 11.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game. With this being the case, what are the odds for Thompson to be the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2026-27?

Nov 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Luguentz Dort (0) fights to control the ball against Detroit Pistons guards Ausar Thompson (9) and Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

BetMGM Lists Ausar Thompson as a Most Improved Player Long Shot

Thompson has shown improvement this season for the Pistons, but it has not been noticeable enough on the NBA scale for him to be a serious candidate for Most Improved Player. The top three candidates are Ty Jerome of the Memphis Grizzlies at +250, Ajay Mitchell of the Oklahoma City Thunder at +400, and Davion Mitchell of the Miami Heat at +450, via BetMGM.

One of the interesting things about these odds is where Thompson sits. BetMGM had him at +5000 in the prices listed Sunday. That is a long shot to win the award. It is good that his name is on the list, but it feels like his odds should be a little bit better than that.

Thompson’s Numbers Make a Case

The jump shows up away from the scoring column. Last season, Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 73 games. His rebounds and assists have both climbed by more than two per game, and his free-throw percentage has gone from 57.1 to 72.7.

Daniss Jenkins Has Better Odds Than Thompson

Pistons teammate Daniss Jenkins has better odds than Thompson to be Most Improved Player. BetMGM has him at +3500 to win the award. Jenkins has played in 16 games this season for Detroit. He is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game.

Jenkins has moved into a bigger role with Detroit, starting eight of those 16 games after averaging 9.3 points last season. It is good to see that he has shown massive improvement. Even with that, the Thompson improvement feels more important because the Pistons have a lot of money invested in him after his five-year, $155 million extension, a deal that could test the team.