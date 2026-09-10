Pistons Need an Offensive Leap From Ausar Thompson

There are no questions about Cade Cunningham being the number one scoring option for the Detroit Pistons as the 2026-27 NBA season approaches. There are plenty of questions about who becomes the second, and Ausar Thompson is one of the names Detroit is counting on. Jalen Duren was second on the team in points per game last season at 19.5.

Jalen Duren’s Contract Standoff Clouds the Picture

Duren is currently a restricted free agent stuck in a contract stalemate. If he is not back on the team, the second scoring option could become a major question for this basketball team. Tobias Harris was third on the team in points per game at 13.3, and he is now on the San Antonio Spurs after agreeing to a two-year, $31 million deal in July.

Isaiah Stewart is also no longer on the Pistons. Detroit traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies for three future second-round picks on the night of the 2026 NBA Draft. Can Ausar Thompson, Duncan Robinson, or someone else emerge as the second scoring option in Detroit?

The Athletic: Ausar Thompson Must Take an Offensive Leap

Hunter Patterson of The Athletic wrote about the potential issues that the Pistons face as the 2026-27 NBA season approaches. He questioned whether Thompson or Ron Holland II could take an offensive leap this season.

Patterson wrote:

“The placement of this section was intentional, because the Pistons will need one of Thompson or Holland to show improvement offensively. Preferably for Detroit, both will take a leap. The bulk of that will be scoring, no doubt. But even things such as Thompson becoming a more effective finisher around the rim, or Holland improving as a ballhandler, would be impactful. Thompson initiating offense more often, even if he never reaches the 18- to 20-point-per-game mark, would be a huge help for Cunningham. Only Thompson’s twin brother, Amen, rivals his athleticism. If he can even shoot 30 percent from 3-point range with a tighter handle and the quickness to get past most defenders, he could very well blossom into the second option. Related coverage Has the “Damage been done” between the Pistons and Jalen Duren? Read more → Thompson’s on-ball emergence would mean more opportunity for Cunningham to score from off-ball actions. Holland will probably be afforded more time for offensive development because Thompson has been in the league for a year longer. But the time has come for at least one of the two to become a regular contributor offensively.”

Thompson was sixth on the Pistons in scoring last season at 9.9 points per game. He will be entering his fourth season in the NBA and is only 23 years old. He was the fifth overall pick by Detroit in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Ausar Thompson’s Shooting Numbers Have to Improve

Last season, he played in 73 games. He shot 52.5% from the field. From three-point range, Thompson only shot 25.0%. He also needs to improve his free throw shooting as well because he only shot 57.1% from the line last season.

If the Pistons are going to win 50-60 games again this season, he will need to improve offensively in a hurry. If not, Detroit could potentially regress.