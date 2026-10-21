Ausar Thompson hit the basket that put the Detroit Pistons out of reach on opening night. What JB Bickerstaff wanted to talk about afterward was quieter than that: what the Detroit offense looks like when Thompson, and not Cade Cunningham, is the one bringing the ball up the floor.

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What JB Bickerstaff said about Ausar Thompson

Detroit beat Boston 121-113 on Tuesday on a night it fell behind 72-50 early in the third quarter before running the Celtics down. Afterward, Bickerstaff was asked about Thompson having the ball in his hands more often, and his answer went to what that does to a defense. Here is the coach, as Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press posted it: “Makes us harder to guard. The way that they have to play him is going to be different. Being able to hide Cade a bit … we want Ausar to be aggressive. We want him to be assertive, put pressure on people.”

Ausar Thompson did a little of everything

Thompson finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and a steal in 33 minutes. He shot 4-of-8 from the field and took only one three-pointer, which is the shape Detroit wants from him: efficient with the shots he does take, and locked onto the other team’s best option on the other end.

His biggest shot came with 41 seconds left. Detroit led 114-110 when Thompson hit a six-foot pullup off a Cunningham assist to make it 116-110. Officials reviewed the play to check Thompson’s release against the shot clock, and the replay supported the call.

Cade Cunningham did not have to carry it alone

Cunningham scored 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting with eight assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block. He still has to be the best player Detroit puts on the floor. Bickerstaff’s point is that he should not have to spend every possession proving it.

Detroit will need nights like this from Thompson if it wants to win 60 or more games again in the 2026-27 season after finishing 60-22 a year ago. Bickerstaff wants more of that aggression from him as the season goes on, on both ends of the floor.