Ausar Thompson’s All-Defense Rise Reshapes Pistons

Ausar Thompson made the 2025-26 NBA All-Defensive First Team, and that gives the Detroit Pistons a league-recognized answer on the wing before free agency even starts. Detroit now has more flexibility to use offseason resources on shooting, spacing, and lineup fit because Thompson has already established himself as a top perimeter defender.

That part is confirmed. Calling it the Detroit Pistons’ biggest internal offseason growth story is analysis, but it is grounded in a real change to roster planning. Thompson also finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting, which pushes him beyond prospect status and into a role the Pistons can build around.

Detroit can think differently about the wing rotation

Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 26.0 minutes across 73 games. The Detroit Pistons got that level of defense without needing a high-usage scoring role from him, which changes the kind of player that makes the most sense next to him.

A defense-first wing is no longer the cleanest priority if Thompson is already taking the toughest perimeter assignment. A better fit next to him is a wing who can space the floor, keep the ball moving, and stay playable defensively in closing groups.

His assignments can open up lineup choices late in games

Thompson’s defensive profile gives the Detroit Pistons a clear option against top scorers on the perimeter. That can make offense-first combinations easier to consider late, because one wing spot already carries real defensive credibility.

The production behind that reputation is strong enough to support the projection. Thompson ranked first in the NBA in steals per game at 2.0, second in deflections per game at 4.3, and third in total steals with 146, while Detroit finished with a 108.9 defensive rating that ranked second in the league, all listed in the team’s season release.

This is a real franchise marker, not a small accolade

Thompson is the first Piston since Ben Wallace in 2006 to earn All-Defensive First Team honors. That gives the Detroit Pistons a rare in-house development win inside the current core, not a short-term patch from outside the roster.

The next basketball decision is specific. If Thompson is locking down one closing wing spot because of his defense, the Detroit Pistons’ offseason wing search can lean harder toward shooting and half-court offensive fit, and the real lineup question becomes which perimeter partner best complements him when the game slows down.