Austin Seibert has been waived by Detroit Lions

When the Detroit Lions take on the New England Patriots this coming Sunday in Foxborough, they will do so with a new kicker as they have waived Austin Seibert.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Austin Seibert is no longer a Detroit Lion.

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to stop their losing streak when they hit the road to take on the New England Patriots.

Well, when the Lions take on the Patriots, they will do so with a new kicker.

Just moments ago, Ian Rapoport reported that the Lions have waived K Austin Seibert, which means Michael Badgley will get the nod against the Patriots.

With Austin Seibert out, Michael Badgley is in

With Seibert being waived, the newly signed Michael Badgley will take over the kicking duties just one week after he nailed four field goals for the Chicago Bears.

Throughout his career, Badgley has been accurate from short range but he has really struggled to make his longer field goal attempts.

