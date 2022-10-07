Austin Seibert has been waived by Detroit Lions

Austin Seibert is no longer a Detroit Lion.

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to stop their losing streak when they hit the road to take on the New England Patriots.

Well, when the Lions take on the Patriots, they will do so with a new kicker.

Just moments ago, Ian Rapoport reported that the Lions have waived K Austin Seibert, which means Michael Badgley will get the nod against the Patriots.

Status updates:

— #Lions say WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is questionable, while RB D'Andre Swift is out.

— The #Lions waived K Austin Seibert, so Michael Badgley will kick.

— #Eagles LT Jordan Mailata (shoulder) is doubtful. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2022

With Austin Seibert out, Michael Badgley is in

With Seibert being waived, the newly signed Michael Badgley will take over the kicking duties just one week after he nailed four field goals for the Chicago Bears.

Throughout his career, Badgley has been accurate from short range but he has really struggled to make his longer field goal attempts.