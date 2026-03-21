Detroit Tigers Grant Austin Slater His Unconditional Release

The Detroit Tigers continue to finalize their roster ahead of Opening Day, and that process led to a notable departure on Friday.

According to Jason Beck, the Tigers have granted outfielder Austin Slater his unconditional release after he was not added to the major league roster.

Slater, who was in camp as a non-roster invite, had the contractual option to request his release if he did not make the team, and ultimately exercised that right.

Strong Spring, But Not Enough

The 33-year-old put together a solid showing in spring training, hitting:

.267 batting average

.389 OBP

.856 OPS

1 home run and 4 RBI in 15 games

Despite the productive stretch, Detroit opted to go in a different direction as they trim the roster down to the final group ahead of the season.

Veteran Experience Now Hits Free Agency

Slater brings valuable MLB experience, including:

5.0 career WAR

.248 career batting average

.336 on-base percentage

45 home runs over his career

His ability to play multiple positions, including the outfield and first base, made him a versatile option, but ultimately not enough to crack Detroit’s roster.

What’s Next for the Tigers

With Opening Day rapidly approaching, moves like this signal that the Tigers are closing in on their final roster decisions.

Competition for bench and depth roles is nearly complete

Younger or more versatile options may have won out

Veteran depth pieces like Slater now look for opportunities elsewhere

As for Slater, his spring performance should make him an attractive option for teams in need of experienced outfield depth heading into the 2026 season.

Detroit, meanwhile, continues shaping a roster it believes can compete from day one.