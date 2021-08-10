Autographed LeBron James rookie card expected to sell for astonishing amount

This could be a great addition to any basketball fanatic’s collection, but they’ll have to pay up big time to acquire it.

An mint-condition autographed LeBron James rookie card will be hitting the market, and could sell for up to $1.2 million, per TMZ Sports.

A LeBron James rookie card is about to hit the auction block and could sell for $1.2 million! https://t.co/ZlgNcqsPhr — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 10, 2021

Anyone willing to spend that much can certainly call themselves an authentic fan of LeBron James.