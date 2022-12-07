U of M

Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • Michigan's offensive line has been nominated for the Joe Moore Award
  • Georgia QB Stetson Bennett tossed some shade at UM while praising his own OL

If you have followed the Michigan football team during the 2022 season, you are well aware that they have an absolutely dominant offensive line. In fact, this is the second season in a row that they have had the best offensive line in college football. Another program that had a great offensive line in 2022 is the University of Georgia, whose offensive line was so good that they got the average QB Stetson Bennett an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Wolverines and Bulldogs are the two finalists for the Joe Moore Award.

How did the average Stetson Bennett throw shade at Michigan’s offensive line?

Each year, the Joe Moore Award is given to the college football team with the best offensive line in the nation. In 2021, that award went to the Wolverines, and it should go to them again this season, though Bennett clearly disagrees.

While giving his own offensive line props via Twitter, he also threw some shade at the UM offensive line.

“Just turn on the tape. Nothing against Michigan, I’m sure Coach Moore’s group had a great year. But just turn on the tape. You’ll see a Buncha big, smart ATHLETES playing physical as hell. When we go we go because of them. #obvious #7sacks #dudes

A little bulletin board material for the Wolverines! Thanks, Mr. Average!

Bennett somehow managed an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony by tossing 20 touchdowns in 13 games. In case you were wondering, that is good for No. 42 in the nation, tied with J.J. McCarthy.

