Detroit Lions S Avonte Maddox Suffers Injury vs. Saints

The Detroit Lions may have another injury concern in their secondary.

Veteran defensive back Avonte Maddox left Sunday’s season opener against the New Orleans Saints after making a pass breakup and was later seen heading to the locker room. According to Kory Woods, Maddox ran off the field following the play, signaled for someone to replace him and appeared to be holding his arm.

There has been no official diagnosis from the Lions yet, so the exact nature or severity of the injury remains unknown.

The timing is less than ideal for a Detroit secondary already operating without two of its biggest pieces. Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph opened the season on Reserve/PUP, leaving Maddox and Chuck Clark in prominent safety roles. Detroit entered Sunday with Maddox listed as a starter on the back end.

Maddox Injury Could Test Lions’ Safety Depth

Maddox has become considerably more important than a typical veteran depth signing. Detroit brought him back after he emerged as a valuable and versatile piece during an injury-filled 2025 season, something we highlighted when looking at why retaining Maddox mattered so much to the Lions.

The Lions actually entered Week 1 in relatively good health. Their final injury report listed only Christian Izien as questionable, making Maddox’s departure an unwelcome development during the opener.

Until Detroit provides an official update, anything beyond an apparent arm issue would be speculation.

But with Branch and Joseph already unavailable, Maddox is one player the Lions would rather not add to the injury list.

We will update this story when additional information becomes available.