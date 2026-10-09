fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayRed Wingsvs SEA · 7:00 PMStarts in 2h 51m · ESPN+, KONG, KING 5, KHN, DSN, Prime Video (Local)Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Oct 10 vs ILL · 3:30 PM2-3Next gameLionsSun, Oct 11 at ARI · 4:25 PM2-2 · NFC NorthNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 17 vs PSU · 12:00 AM3-22025-26 seasonPistons1-0Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
TodayRed Wingsvs SEA · 7:00 PMStarts in 2h 51m · ESPN+, KONG, KING 5, KHN, DSN, Prime Video (Local)

Report: Sandin-Pellikka Is the Red Wings’ Odd Man Out

Axel Sandin-Pellikka skating for the Detroit Red Wings
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka has zero points in three games this season, and on Thursday head coach Todd McLellan took him off the second power-play unit and dropped him to the fourth defensive pairing with Jacob Bernard-Docker.

DSN TVRed Wings · newest firstAll Red Wings video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Bernard-Docker was just activated off injured reserve, and forward J.T. Compher went on IR retroactive to Oct. 4. That shuffle is what has the 21-year-old on demotion watch heading into Friday night’s game against the Seattle Kraken.

Why Axel Sandin-Pellikka Is the Odd Man Out

McLellan sounds content with the pairings he has, and Moritz Seider is still beside Albert Johansson at the top of them. The math underneath is the problem. As Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now wrote on Thursday, the Red Wings carry nine defensemen on a 23-player NHL roster, and in his words, “that’s too many.”

Albert Johansson isn’t going anywhere. And that leaves Sandin-Pellikka as the odd man out. He doesn’t have a point through three games. And when he’s not scoring, his defensive deficiencies become more glaring. Barring another injury, someone is going to GR soon. And that someone looks to be ASP.

Compher’s Return Starts the Clock

Here is the part that buys Sandin-Pellikka a little time. Compher’s trip to injured reserve opened the roster spot that the ninth defenseman is currently sitting in, so nothing has to give tonight. Duff reports Compher is tracking to play again early next week, and that is the day the Red Wings have to clear a body to fit him back on the roster.

So the demotion is a next-week decision rather than a Friday one. Detroit is 1-2-0 and hosts the Kraken at 7 p.m. ET, and Sandin-Pellikka is still on the NHL roster for it, fourth pairing or not.

A First-Round Pick Who Could Use the Minutes

Detroit took Sandin-Pellikka at No. 17 overall in the 2023 draft, and he is three games into his first full NHL season. Grand Rapids is not a punishment for a 21-year-old defenseman in that spot. Top-pair minutes with the Griffins would give him the puck far more often than a fourth pairing in Detroit will, and the power-play work he just lost would likely come straight back to him there.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy