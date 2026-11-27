The controversy surrounding Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and his alleged pre-snap antics against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving has taken another interesting turn. As it turns out, Jared Goff isn’t the first opposing quarterback to raise concerns about Chicago’s defensive tactics this season.

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Following the Lions’ heartbreaking 39-35 loss to the Bears, Simmons was accused of intentionally making noises before the snap to draw Detroit’s offensive linemen offside. While Simmons has denied the accusations, resurfaced comments from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield are adding another layer to the controversy.

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) fires up the crowd at Soldier Field during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Baker Mayfield Previously Accused Bears of Similar Tactics

Following Tampa Bay’s 27-24 loss to Chicago on November 8, Mayfield accused the Bears’ defense of mimicking the Buccaneers’ offensive cadence. Tampa Bay was flagged for five false-start penalties during the game, and Mayfield believed Chicago was responsible for at least one of them.

“The last one, I know they’re barking out the cadence, which, you can’t do that,” Mayfield said.

Interestingly, Simmons had already joined the Bears after being acquired from the Tennessee Titans in an October 29 blockbuster trade. While Mayfield did not specifically identify Simmons as the culprit, the similarities between the two incidents are difficult to ignore.

Should the NFL Take a Closer Look?

Following Thursday’s loss, Jared Goff addressed the controversial pre-snap tactics, indicating that Simmons had crossed the line on at least one occasion. The NFL prohibits defensive players from intentionally using verbal signals to disrupt an opponent’s offensive cadence, an infraction that carries a 15-yard penalty.

Simmons maintains that he was simply communicating with his defensive teammates, and Mayfield’s previous allegations certainly don’t prove that Chicago broke any rules on Thanksgiving. However, when two opposing quarterbacks raise nearly identical concerns about the same defense just 18 days apart, it’s reasonable to wonder whether the NFL should take a closer look.

The Lions and Bears will meet again in Week 17, and you can bet Detroit’s offensive linemen will have this controversy fresh in their minds. Hopefully, the officiating crew will, too.