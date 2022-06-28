The Cleveland Browns are now less than one month away from the start of Training Camp and they have a big problem when it comes to their quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson.

Prior to the Browns trading for Watson, Mayfield requested to be traded and the Browns have had talks with other NFL teams, including the Carolina Panthers, who could certainly use an upgrade at quarterback.

For now, Mayfield remains a member of the Browns but for how long is a different conversation altogether.

Baker Mayfield drops bomb as Cleveland Browns Training Camp draws near

With Deshaun Watson on the verge of being suspended, possibly for the entire season, there has been chatter that the Browns may try to hold on to Baker Mayfield as a backup plan.

Well, according to Mayfield, it is unlikely that he will play for the Browns in 2022.

From NFL.com:

“I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching out, but we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides,” he said, via Sooner Scoop.

“I think it’s pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on. I’m thankful for my four years in Cleveland. There’s a lot of ups and downs, and a ton of learning experiences that I’ll forever keep with me. Teammates and friends and relationships that I’ll have for a lifetime. Just flew in last night from East Lansing, Mich., for Drew Stanton. He was my mentor, he was the quarterback in Cleveland when I got drafted. Just relationships like that that you’re just so thankful for. The support staff in Cleveland, the people in Cleveland; it’s a great sports town. I’m thankful for it. There’s no resentment toward the city of Cleveland by any means.”

Nation, where do you think Baker Mayfield will play in 2022?

