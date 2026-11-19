The Detroit Lions may have to prepare for Baker Mayfield after all. Following speculation that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback could miss Sunday’s game at Ford Field, a new update suggests he is trending in the right direction.

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According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Mayfield returned to practice Thursday and appeared to be moving well. Stroud shared the encouraging update on X:

“Bucs QB Baker Mayfield is practicing and looks fine. Should be trending to play Sunday at Detroit.” Bucs QB Baker Mayfield (6) goes through drills and looks fine practicing. pic.twitter.com/ZhEJ0V81po — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 19, 2026

Following practice, Mayfield spoke to reporters and echoed the earlier reports.

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield says if he continues on this path, he should be able to play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/seFAFpD2m2 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 19, 2026

That’s a significant development considering Mayfield did not practice Wednesday because of foot and right thumb injuries. Earlier in the week, there had been growing speculation that rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels could get the start against Detroit.

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) makes a throw past Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Baker Mayfield Trending Toward Playing Against Lions

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles had already indicated Wednesday that Mayfield was making progress, although the team wasn’t ready to determine his availability.

“He’s made a lot of progress,” Bowles said, according to NBC Sports. “We want to see him do some things later on today and tomorrow. We’ll kind of make that determination on Friday. But he’s a lot better than he was a week ago. I don’t know if that’s ready or not. I want to see it for myself and we’ll see what he can do tomorrow.”

For the Lions, the potential return of Mayfield would present a tougher challenge for a defense already dealing with significant injuries. Detroit is coming off an impressive victory over New England, but losing Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending knee injury has created another obstacle for the defensive front.

Tampa Bay’s initial injury report listed Mayfield as a nonparticipant Wednesday, making Thursday’s apparent progress particularly encouraging for the Buccaneers.

The Lions (7-2) will host the Buccaneers (3-6) on Sunday, Nov. 22, at Ford Field. While Mayfield has not officially been cleared to play, Thursday’s development suggests Detroit should be preparing to face Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback.