The Detroit Lions may have to prepare for Baker Mayfield after all. Following speculation that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback could miss Sunday’s game at Ford Field, a new update suggests he is trending in the right direction.
According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Mayfield returned to practice Thursday and appeared to be moving well. Stroud shared the encouraging update on X:
“Bucs QB Baker Mayfield is practicing and looks fine. Should be trending to play Sunday at Detroit.”
Following practice, Mayfield spoke to reporters and echoed the earlier reports.
That’s a significant development considering Mayfield did not practice Wednesday because of foot and right thumb injuries. Earlier in the week, there had been growing speculation that rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels could get the start against Detroit.
Baker Mayfield Trending Toward Playing Against Lions
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles had already indicated Wednesday that Mayfield was making progress, although the team wasn’t ready to determine his availability.
“He’s made a lot of progress,” Bowles said, according to NBC Sports. “We want to see him do some things later on today and tomorrow. We’ll kind of make that determination on Friday. But he’s a lot better than he was a week ago. I don’t know if that’s ready or not. I want to see it for myself and we’ll see what he can do tomorrow.”
What the Baker Mayfield Injury Update Means for Detroit
For the Lions, the potential return of Mayfield would present a tougher challenge for a defense already dealing with significant injuries. Detroit is coming off an impressive victory over New England, but losing Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending knee injury has created another obstacle for the defensive front.
Tampa Bay’s initial injury report listed Mayfield as a nonparticipant Wednesday, making Thursday’s apparent progress particularly encouraging for the Buccaneers.
The Lions (7-2) will host the Buccaneers (3-6) on Sunday, Nov. 22, at Ford Field. While Mayfield has not officially been cleared to play, Thursday’s development suggests Detroit should be preparing to face Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback.