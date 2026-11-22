The Detroit Lions now know who they will be facing at quarterback on Sunday afternoon. Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to start against Detroit at Ford Field.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Mayfield will play through foot and right-thumb injuries when the Buccaneers take on the Lions at 1 p.m. ET. The news comes after significant uncertainty surrounding his availability throughout the week.

Mayfield was officially listed as questionable after missing Wednesday’s practice and participating on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. His status had been a major storyline, especially after Detroit appeared poised to catch a significant break if Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback couldn’t go.

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) makes a throw past Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What Mayfield’s Decision Means for Detroit

The Buccaneers enter Sunday’s matchup with a 3-6 record, while the Lions sit at 7-2. Mayfield’s availability gives Tampa Bay its veteran starter, although questions remain about how much his injuries could affect his performance.

According to the Buccaneers’ official injury report, Mayfield was limited during his final two practices of the week. Detroit, meanwhile, is dealing with several injury concerns of its own entering the matchup.

For the Lions, the equation is simple: Prepare for Mayfield, regardless of how healthy he might be. Detroit will look to extend its winning streak to six games before hosting the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.